OncoCyte’s (OCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCX. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

