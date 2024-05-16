OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 641,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 401,889 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get OneSpan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpan

OneSpan Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 0.82.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OneSpan

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.