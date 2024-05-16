OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Loop Capital

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

OSW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 438,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,642 shares of company stock worth $917,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

