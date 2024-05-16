Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $38,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Onsemi by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 1,137,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

