Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.42

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.42 and last traded at $232.32, with a volume of 35622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.63.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

