Oppenheimer Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $7.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Custom Truck One Source news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,917,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

