Oppenheimer Trims Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Target Price to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for approximately 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

