Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Organovo alerts:

About Organovo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.