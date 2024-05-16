Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 79,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 530,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 113,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

