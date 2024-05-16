Oxford BioDynamics’ (OBD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

LON:OBD traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.74 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,149. The firm has a market cap of £24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 0.44. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.77.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

