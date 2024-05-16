Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $4.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 6,012,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243,815. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

