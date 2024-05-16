Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

PANW stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.03 and a 200-day moving average of $296.56. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $186.75 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.