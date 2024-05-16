Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.25

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.05 ($0.33), with a volume of 1017093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.90 ($0.33).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
