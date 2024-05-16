Panayiotis Theocharides Buys 8,000 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Panayiotis Theocharides purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.42 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,360.00 ($12,821.19).
Panayiotis Theocharides also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Panayiotis Theocharides 12,700 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile
Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Growthpoint Properties Australia
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.