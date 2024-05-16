Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of PBLA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 29,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,599. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $243.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($65.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($24.34) by ($41.56). On average, research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

