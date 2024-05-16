Parker-Hannifin’s (PH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $611.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.53.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $553.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.40. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.