Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $50,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $124.37 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

