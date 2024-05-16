PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.8%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.43 and last traded at $64.39. Approximately 2,077,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,804,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 119.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

