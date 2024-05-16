PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $235,666,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $141.30 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.34.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

