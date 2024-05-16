Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.14. Pearson shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 84,873 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Pearson Stock Down 1.9 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Stories

