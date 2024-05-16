PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of PepGen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.64. PepGen has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepGen by 68.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

