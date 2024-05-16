Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
