Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perion Network

Perion Network Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.