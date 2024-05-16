Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.70 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.20.

PBR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

PBR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 31,876,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,888,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,021 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,108 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 175,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

