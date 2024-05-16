Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Trimmed by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,120 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 16,838,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,810,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

