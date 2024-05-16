PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PG&E by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,584,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,940,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,114,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

