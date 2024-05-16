PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.32

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 196070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 271,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,761,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,843,000 after acquiring an additional 317,040 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

