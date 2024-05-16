Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 62,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $892.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

