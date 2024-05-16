Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance
PNBI remained flat at $23.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. Pioneer Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
