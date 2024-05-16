Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $531.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $458.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.11. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,688 shares of company stock valued at $593,390,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

