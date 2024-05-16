Piper Sandler Trims Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Target Price to $19.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 793,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $391,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

