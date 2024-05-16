Pivotree Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pivotree in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CVE:PVT opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. Pivotree has a one year low of C$1.19 and a one year high of C$2.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

