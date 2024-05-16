Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXLW. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Pixelworks Stock Up 1.7 %

Pixelworks Company Profile

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 1,778,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,176. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

