Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $70.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.86.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of PLNT opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

