Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Critical Comparison

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Reddit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.57 billion 1.30 $235.00 million $0.55 16.31 Reddit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Reddit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 7.96% -94.21% 7.98% Reddit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Playtika and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Reddit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 5 5 0 2.36 Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Reddit.

Summary

Playtika beats Reddit on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

