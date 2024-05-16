Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.34, RTT News reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.04% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Plus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick purchased 12,255 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $55,000 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
