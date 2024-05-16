Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) PT Lowered to $1.70

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

