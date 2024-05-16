Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.70. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Polestar Automotive Holding UK traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,208,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,241,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

