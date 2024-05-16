Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.70. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Polestar Automotive Holding UK traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,208,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,241,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
