Populous (PPT) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $278,385.34 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

