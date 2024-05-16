PotCoin Trading Up 136.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 136.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $152.28 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00125845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011113 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

