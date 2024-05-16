PPL Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.
PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.
PPL Stock Performance
PPL stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.
View Our Latest Research Report on PPL
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.