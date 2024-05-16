PPL Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

PPL stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

