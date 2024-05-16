Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Insider Anthony Wamsteker Acquires 200,000 Shares

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wamsteker acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$88,000.00 ($58,278.15).

Praemium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Praemium alerts:

About Praemium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed accounts platform, investment management, portfolio administration, and reporting and financial planning software in Australia and internationally. It offers managed accounts platform that enables advisers and wealth managers to construct the managed account solutions for their clients; and virtual managed accounts (VMA) and VMA administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Praemium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praemium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.