Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.14. 95,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 220,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $767.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 143.53%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $18,878,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,707,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

