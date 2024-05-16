Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 399.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

DTIL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,241. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($6.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 242,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $7,739,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

