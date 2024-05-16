Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 785.62%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
