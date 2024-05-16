Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 785.62%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

