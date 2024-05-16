Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 117,928 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Dynatrace worth $56,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

