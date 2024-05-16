Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $48,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

