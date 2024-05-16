Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,313 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after acquiring an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 24,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,452,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

