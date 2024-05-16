Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,360 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Howmet Aerospace worth $55,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

