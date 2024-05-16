Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Vistra worth $47,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $57,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 509.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after buying an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,701.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,387,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $45,202,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $97.61.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

