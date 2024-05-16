Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Owens Corning worth $49,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 113,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after buying an additional 94,185 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

